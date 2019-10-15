Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Vantic
Telescopic Stainless-steel Straw
$5.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
REUSABLE ECO-FRIENDLY STRAW: Vantic's Straw is reusable, which can replace the plastic and paper straw used daily. Reduce stress and pollution on the environment, Save the earth.
Need a few alternatives?
Anchor Hocking
Glass Kitchen Storage
$13.00
$10.40
from
West Elm
BUY
Vinglacé
The White Wine Glass.
$34.95
from
Vinglacé
BUY
Anthropologie
Waterfall Stemless Wine Glasses
$56.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
MyGift
Copper Stemless Wine Glasses
$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Vantic
Vantic
Vantic Telescopic Stainless Steel Metal Straw
C$29.09
from
Amazon
BUY
Vantic
Telescopic Stainless Steel Metal Straw
$8.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Kitchen
Dyson
V7 Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum
$299.99
$249.99
from
Target
BUY
Anchor Hocking
Glass Kitchen Storage
$13.00
$10.40
from
West Elm
BUY
Vinglacé
The White Wine Glass.
$34.95
from
Vinglacé
BUY
Anthropologie
Waterfall Stemless Wine Glasses
$56.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted