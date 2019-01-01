Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Vantic

Telescopic Stainless Steel Metal Straw With Aluminum Case & Cleaning Brush

$8.99
At Amazon
Vantic's straw is reusable, which can replace the plastic and paper straw used daily. Reduce stress and pollution on the environment. Save the earth.
Featured in 2 stories
The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by Elizabeth Buxton
The Next Amazon Product About To Go Viral Is...
by Emily Ruane