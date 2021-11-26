Elmer Gloves

Elmer has a long history of making exceptional gloves. Way back in the late 1800s their founder moved to Gloversville, New York (that's a real place) to hone his skills and start his own brand, quickly becoming one of the most trusted glove makers in the country. Made with meticulous craftsmanship and durable materials, Elmer gloves go above and beyond to protect and warm your hands. These Teddy Gloves are warm and fuzzy winter essentials, and include touchscreen fingers so you don't have to take them off to send a message.