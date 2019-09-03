Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat Shorts
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Outdoor Voices
Stay cool while you sweat. This 5" short provides coverage and stays put. The enhanced waistband shapes and holds you tight during high intensity activity.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
Topshop
Apricot Scallop Hem Shorts
$64.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Fenty
Tearaway Mini Shorts
$80.00
$39.99
from
PUMA
BUY
Jacquemus
Arancia Ribbed-knit Shorts
$225.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Weekday
Alessia Bike Shorts
£18.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
Hi-rise 7/8 Warmup Leggings
$75.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat 7/8 Leggings
$85.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat Crop Top
$45.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
Outdoor Voices
7/8 Springs Leggings
$85.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
More from Shorts
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Claudie Pierlot
Denim Contrast Stitch Bermuda Shorts
£77.50
from
Claudie Pierlot
BUY
Sandy Liang
Bobo Shorts
$175.00
$88.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
Levi's
501 Button Fly Cut Off Jean Shorts
$29.00
from
eBay
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted