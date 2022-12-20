Hobonichi

Select shop and brand Arts&Science owner Sonya Park directed the creation of this English-language Hobonichi Techo book, which has been refined and simplified to make it easy to use in all countries and languages. The refined layout, the color scheme of charcoal gray and red, and the bonus pages exclusive to the Planner are part of its charm. The book has a matte cover subtly engraved with the Japanese characters for “techo” alongside the Arts&Science logo. The Hobonichi Techo Planner Book adopts special stitch-binding that allows the planner to lay completely flat without having to hold it down. The daily pages include a quote per two-page spread specially chosen from its parent site, the Japanese web magazine Hobo Nikkan Itoi Shinbun, and words of Arts&Science owner Sonya Park. Size: "A6 Size: H: 148 x W: 105 x T: 14 mm / H: 5.8"" x W: 4.1"" x T: 0.6"" *Actual book Size: may vary slightly" Weight: Approx. 200 g Language English Pages 448 pages Paper Type / Binding Thin, light Tomoe River paper resistant to bleeding and designed for planners / Stitch-binding Graph Paper Size: 4 mm Start of Week Monday-start week Yearly Index Dec. 2022 - Mar. 2024 (8 pages) Monthly Calendar Dec. 2022 - Mar. 2024 (32 pages) Daily Pages "Jan. 1 - Dec. 31, 2023 (377 pages) Daily Quotes One quote per two-page spread (English) Weekly Pages Not included Memo Pages 16 pages Bonus Pages Important Contacts / International Size: Charts / Conversion Table / My 100 / Express Youself in Japanese / Anko - the Secret of Japanese Sweets / Personal Notes Listed Information Day of the year / Week of the year (listed on monthly calendars and daily pages) / Moon phase (daily pages include every phase, monthly calendars only include full and new moon) Caution: In order to provide you with the most satisfaction for your product, we've compiled a list of warnings, potential issues, and tips to keep in mind for this particular product. Please be sure to read this information carefully before placing your order. Test fountain pens before regular use The Hobonichi Techo's Tomoe River paper is designed to prevent bleed-through, but some fountain pens and water-based ink pens are not compatible with this paper. When switching to a new pen, we recommend testing the pen somewhere in the book, such as the back memo pages, to see if the ink bleeds through or takes an especially long time to dry. Paper packaging only designed to protect the contained products Please note that we will not replace the packaging for the products if it has rips or damage. How to put on and care for your cover