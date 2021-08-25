PLEATS PLEASE ISSEY MIYAKE

Technical-pleated Midi Skirt

$279.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Pleats Please Issey Miyake’s black skirt is sculpted throughout by fine concertina pleats that ensure a custom fit. Japanese made from fine jersey that’s easy to care for, it has an elasticated waistband that falls into a narrow longline hem. Shown here with: Pleats Please Issey Miyake High-neck technical-pleated top, Jil Sander Leather Chelsea boots, Jil Sander Drawstring leather cross-body pouch and Completedworks Parade of Possibilities pearl & silver bracelet Product number: 1432277