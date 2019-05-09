A lightweight running shoe made of a stretch rebound Techloom upper.Lace-up closure for a secure fit.Pull-tab at the back for easy on-and-off. Brand name logo featured at the center of the tongue.Round-toe silhouette.Soft textile lining.Propelium® cushioned insole is designed to maximize energy generation and provide superior comfort that will maintain midsole structural integrity longer than conventional EVA.Offers an 8mm drop from the heel to the forefoot which places your foot in a natural position.Rubber outsole.Imported.Product measurements were taken using size 7.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Weight: 7 oz.