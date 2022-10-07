Sergio Hudson x Target

Teal High-waist Wide Leg Tailored Trousers

$45.00

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 61% Polyester, 32% Recycled Polyester, 7% Spandex Inseam Length: 32.5 Inches Rise: High Rise Closure Style: Fly Hook and Zipper Fit: Wide Leg with a Relaxed Fit Garment Length: Full Garment Details: Jetted Pocket, Side Pocket Stretch: Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86172925 UPC: 196761011383 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-6287 Origin: Imported Description Give your wardrobe a stylish update with these High-Waist Wide Leg Tailored Trousers from Sergio Hudson x Target. Made from a soft fabric blend with spandex for a touch of stretch, these trousers are designed in a solid teal hue. Jetted and side pockets provide space for small on-the-go-essentials, while their relaxed fit, wide legs and high waist provide a chic silhouette. Known for his immaculate tailoring and jewel tone hues, Sergio Hudson brings his trademark glamour and technicolor elegance to Target for this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection. Combining flattering silhouettes with bold patterns, these pieces showcase the power and strength of femininity. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.