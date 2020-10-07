Bryan Anthonys

Thank you for taking the time to expand our minds and cultivate our souls. Thank you for reminding us that everyone deserves the chance to grow. Thank you for sparking our curiosity and embracing our creativeness. Thank you for challenging us and awakening our true potential. Thank you for encouraging us to seek knowledge, but most importantly, kindness. Thank you for creating an atmosphere that allows us to learn, but most importantly, to grow — grow into the best versions of ourselves. Your role goes far beyond lesson plans or report cards. You’ve shaped the way we view ourselves and the world around us. You do not just teach; you inspire, you mentor, You make a difference — a difference not only in our present but in our future. Your positive influence is immeasurable and will be carried throughout our lives forever — your impact is truly infinite. You are a catalyst for change. You are a guide for generations. You are a teacher — a quiet hero helping change the world through every life you touch.