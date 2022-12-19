CassieDesignsStuff

Taylor Cowboy Like Me Digital Print

£5.16

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

A retro, distressed Cowboy Like Me print. xx This is an INSTANT DOWNLOAD - no physical product will be shipped. If you're looking for a poster please see my other listing! Download, print, and frame at your leisure. WHAT'S INCLUDED You will get 5 High-Resolution JPG files at 300-400 DPI that can be printed at any of these sizes: File 1 (2:3 Ratio) for printing: INCHES - 4''x6'' | 6"x9" | 8"x12" | 10"x15" | 12"x18" | 24''x36'' CM - 16x24cm | 20x30cm | 24x36cm | 30x45cm File 2 (3:4 Ratio) for printing: INCHES - 6"x8" | 9"x12" | 12"x16" | 18''x24'' CM - 15x20cm | 24x32cm | 30x40cm File 3 (4:5 Ratio) for printing: INCHES - 8"x10" | 16"x20" CM - 20x25cm | 40x50cm File 4 for printing: INCHES - 11"x14" CM - 22x28cm File 5 (International Paper Size) for printing: A1 | A5 | A4 | A3 *****This purchase is for PERSONAL USE ONLY and cannot be sold digitally or physically in any way.*****