United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Joss & Main
Taya Frame Coffee Table
$713.44$382.00
At Joss & Main
Marvelously modern and minimalist, this coffee table provides a pretty perch for all your living room essentials. Founded atop an openwork iron frame in a black finish, this piece features a Y-shaped pattern throughout the legs for a touch of visual intrigue. Up top, a manufactured wood surface with ash veneers adds a mixed-material touch that’s easy to incorporate into a variety of different decor styles – simply choose your finish!