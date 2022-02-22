Urban Outfitters

Tavi Coffee Table

$299.00

Product Sku: 63604557; Color Code: 027 Whimsically vintage-inspired coffee table in an antiqued copper-plated finish, featuring a round tabletop supported by squiggly legs for a sweet touch we can’t get enough of. Made from copper-plated iron, this beautiful piece will patina and tarnish with age, for a little touch of character that’s so unique. Assembly required. Exclusive to Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - Assembly required - instructions included - Copper-plated iron - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 30”dia x 16.5”h - Clearance: 16”h - Weight: 24.25 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 31.5”l x 31.5”w x 20.08”h - Shipping package weight: 41.3 lbs