Dash

Tasti-crisp Electric Air Fryer

$59.99 $50.99

Buy Now Review It

HEALTHIER FRIED FOOD: Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer uses AirCrisp Technology instead of oil to reduce added fat by 70-80% without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food. QUICK plus EASY: Short on time. Simply load the 2.6-qt capacity fryer basket, set the temp and timer, and within minutes your food comes out crispy, every time.Cord length: 31.5 SAFER: The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch handle makes it safe and easy to use. VERSATILE: The redesigned Crisper Basket allows for greater surface area inside the Air Fryer, so food gets more crisp, faster. Perfect for cooking frozen treats like chicken nuggets, fish sticks, and other snacks, this is a compact air fryer families will love. COMPACT plus LIGHTWEIGHT: Half the weight of a standard fryer, the Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer is your must-have for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, camper/RV traveling, while its sleek design and trendy color options will accent any kitchen space. Cook crispy fried food in a dash with the Tasti-Crisp™ air fryer! Aircrisp technology fries with hot air instead of oil, for delicious fried food with up to 75% less fat than a traditional deep fryer. This convenient countertop air fryer is sized for any kitchen, making it easier to store while still providing ample 2.6 qt Capacity. The redesigned crisper basket allows for greater surface area inside the air fryer, so food gets more crisp, faster.