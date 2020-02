Oliver Bonas

Tasseled Semi-circle Green & Brass Wall Mirror

£17.50

Buy Now Review It

At Oliver Bonas

It's in the detail Liven up your living room with the geometric design and tasselled detailing of the Tasselled Semi-Circle Green & Brass Wall Mirror. Suspended from a metallic chain, this oval shaped mirror is encased in a gold-toned frame, accentuated by three tassel drops in tonal greens for a decorative addition to your walls.