Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
& Other Stories
Tassel Lace Up Oxfords
$179.00
$125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Leather oxfords decorated with tassels hanging on the laces and fringe at the toe.
Need a few alternatives?
Sam Edelman
Lior Loafer (7 Colorways Available)
$139.95
$55.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Qupid
Chunky Loafers
$54.00
$26.60
from
ASOS
BUY
Ugg
Sammy Slip-on Sneakers
$110.00
$81.99
from
Macy's
BUY
WONDERS
Tassel Loafer
$199.95
$139.96
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Ruffled Button Up Midi Dress
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Metallic Dotted Gathered Mini Dress
$69.00
$34.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Velvet Side Slit Midi Dress
$69.00
$48.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Satin Round O-ring Clutch Bag
$89.00
$44.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Flats
aeydē
Beau Leather Ballet Flats
£160.00
£80.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Ballet Flat
$104.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nomadic State of Mind
Nomadic State Of Mind Sandals
£99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Velvet Pom Pom Indoor Slippers
$79.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
