Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Ugg
Tasman Lta
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ugg
Need a few alternatives?
Tamara Mellon
Minty Mary Jane
BUY
$295.00
Tamara Mellon
& Other Stories
Classic Slim Leather Loafers
BUY
$129.00
& Other Stories
JVB x Nomasei
Nono Loafers
BUY
$690.00
Nomasei
Mango
Rhinestone Ballerinas
BUY
$99.99
Mango
More from Ugg
Ugg
Maxi Curly Genuine Shearling Scuffetta Slipper
BUY
$69.99
$100.00
Nordstrom
Ugg
Drizlita Boot
BUY
£58.99
£85.00
Ugg
Ugg
Original Faux Shearling Throw Blanket & Eye Mask Sleep
BUY
$58.99
$88.00
Nordstrom
Ugg
Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide
BUY
$74.99
$110.00
Nordstrom
More from Flats
Tamara Mellon
Minty Mary Jane
BUY
$295.00
Tamara Mellon
& Other Stories
Classic Slim Leather Loafers
BUY
$129.00
& Other Stories
JVB x Nomasei
Nono Loafers
BUY
$690.00
Nomasei
Mango
Rhinestone Ballerinas
BUY
$99.99
Mango
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted