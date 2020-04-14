Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Free People
Tasha Thermal Shirt
$68.00
$27.20
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Large banded cuffs with oversized tie detailing distinguish a waffle-weave thermal shirt with billowing balloon sleeves.
Need a few alternatives?
Little Moon
Sugar Blouse
C$98.00
C$78.40
from
Aritzia
BUY
Anthropologie
Gauzy Lined Turtleneck
$68.00
$39.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Reformation
Alain Top Es
C$200.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Alain Top Es
£140.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Free People
Free People
Cancel Everything Legging
$58.00
$49.95
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Reversible Horse Print Velvet Robe
$178.00
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
It's A Wrap Printed Slip
$88.00
$69.95
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Little Cutie Cropped Knitted Top
£35.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
More from Tops
Zara
Sleeveless Knit Top
C$39.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Buttoned Poplin Shirt
C$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Draped Tank Top
C$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Sleeveless Knit Top
£19.99
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted