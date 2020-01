Bardot

Tash Dress

Sweater dress in a sheath silhouette. Solid colorway on a sweater-knit fabrication. Mock neckline and long sleeves with flared cuffs. Ribbed trim at neck, cuffs, and hem. Straight hemline falls at a flirty length. Slip-on styling. 84% acrylic, 13% nylon, 3% elastane. Hand wash warm and dry flat. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Measurements: Length: 34 in.