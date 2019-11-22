Tantus

Tantus perfect Plug

$39.00 $21.45

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

The Perfect Plug Plus is the perfect step up to intermediate anal play. The smooth silicone surface has an irresistible velvety feel while a Tantus Original Bullet adds 3 speeds of vibration for more intense stimulation. The Perfect Plug Plus's long, flexible neck bends to natural curves and stays put for comfortable extended play, while the anchor base tapers for a flawless fit between the cheeks. The Perfect Plug Plus has 4" of insertable length with extra girth in the shaft and a 1.2" diameter at the bulb. Safe For Your Body: Made from Tantus' own unique formula of 100% Ultra-Premium Silicone Easy To Clean: Eco-Friendly, Hypoallergenic, Hygienic, Boilable, Bleachable and Dishwasher Safe.