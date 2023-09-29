Boy Smells

Tantrum Eau De Parfum

$98.00

At Revolve

TANTRUM is a scent that shatters expectations. Winner of Allure's 2021 Best of Beauty Awards, explosive green notes of peppercorn, mint, bergamot, and galbanum are infused with splintering textures of cedarwood, orris, and vetiver creating a fragrance that is not afraid to be heard. The Details Top notes: Bergamot, Mint Leaf, Green Peppercorn Heart notes: Galbanum, Orris, Mate, Tagete, Sandalwood Base notes: Vetiver, Cedarwood Virginia, Ambrox Vegan and cruelty-free. 65mL/ 2.2 fl oz This item is not available for international export Revolve Style No. BSME-WU2 Manufacturer Style No. CDP65TTR Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use.