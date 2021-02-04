Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Intimates
Hanky Panky
Tank Bodysuit
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dia & Co.
Need a few alternatives?
Savage x Fenty
Embroidered Lace Corset
£100.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
More from Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky
Signature Lace Tanga
$32.00
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
Hanky Panky
Signature Lace Original Rise Thong Rose
$29.00
from
Hanky Panky
BUY
Hanky Panky
3-pack Original Rise Lace Thongs
$66.00
$39.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Hanky Panky
5-pack Original Rise Thongs
$110.00
$49.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Intimates
Savage x Fenty
Embroidered Lace Corset
£100.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Flocked Logo Bralette
£40.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Calvin Klein
Plus-size Modern Cotton Short
C$29.31
from
ASOS
BUY
Ashley Graham
Long Line Bra With Lace 36c - 44h
$49.99
$15.00
from
Addition Elle
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted