Inspired by Gypsy Sport's chainlink dresses from their SS20 runway collection, this decorative mask was designed with upcycled jewel-toned beads and safety pins. Try wearing it over your disposable mask to brighten up your day. Includes a new and never worn disposable mask and a reusable iridescent pouch. Protect yourself and others with a mask that’s both functional and fashionable. Please note this mask is completely decorative and not intended as protection from any airborne illness or viruses. This new and never-worn non-medical mask is designed to help you follow CDC guidelines to wear with a disposable mask in public. 100% of The RealReal’s proceeds from the sale of this protective mask will be donated to Fashion Girls for Humanity’s Gowns For Good Made in America initiative to provide PPE to frontline medical workers. Learn More Care Hand Rinse Quantity Single Crystal Mask with Single Disposable Mask