United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Emi-Jay
Tangerine Big Effing Claw Clip
$34.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 66736109; Color Code: 080 Big enough to hold a full head of hair and functional enough to wear all day, every day, this beloved claw clip from Emi Jay provides no pull, no headache, just cute hair. Made of custom biodegradable acetate. Can be worn with wet or dry hair. Content + Care - 100% Acetate - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Length: 1.5” - Width: 4”