Jacquemus

Tan La Montagne Shearling ‘le Chiquito Moyen’ Bag

$950.00 $741.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Suede and shearling top handle bag in tan. Rolled carry handle at top. Detachable and adjustable shoulder strap with post-stud fastening. Logo hardware at face. Foldover flap with magnetic press-stud fastening. Tonal leather logo patch and card slot at interior. Twill lining in beige. Gold-tone hardware. Approx. 7" length x 5" height x 3" width. Part of the La Montagne collection. Supplier color: Light khaki