Torrid

Tan Faux Sherpa Active Pullover

$68.90

Buy Now Review It

At Torrid

Stay snuggly in this ultra-soft half zip jacket that's made from a fuzzy-sherpa fabric. It's sure to keep you warmed-up all season. Matching style(s): Search 11700803 Faux sherpa fabric Stand-up neck Long sleeves Half zip front Long sleeves Front pockets CONTENT + CARE Polyester Wash cold; dry low Imported plus size jacket SIZE + FIT Model is 5’11”, size 1 Size 2 measures 30" from shoulder