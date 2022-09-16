Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Cuyana
Tall Easy Tote
$248.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cuyana
Designed to go everywhere. A soft and lightweight bag for casual outings.
Need a few alternatives?
Cuyana
Tall Easy Tote
BUY
$248.00
Cuyana
Rebecca Minkoff
Megan Suede Tote
BUY
$198.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Free People
Cloud Commuter Tote
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Girlfriend Collective
Provence Please Recycle Tote Bag
BUY
$58.00
Girlfriend Collective
More from Cuyana
Cuyana
Leather Travel Case Set
BUY
$128.00
Cuyana
Cuyana
Mini Leather Backpack
BUY
$298.00
Cuyana
Cuyana
Tencel Tie-back Short Dress
BUY
$148.00
Cuyana
Cuyana
Drape-back Dress
BUY
$168.00
Cuyana
More from Totes
Cuyana
Tall Easy Tote
BUY
$248.00
Cuyana
Rebecca Minkoff
Megan Suede Tote
BUY
$198.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Free People
Cloud Commuter Tote
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Girlfriend Collective
Provence Please Recycle Tote Bag
BUY
$58.00
Girlfriend Collective
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted