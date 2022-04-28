Talia Di Napoli

Our pizzaiolos have designed an entirely new process to highlight the artichoke in this limited-edition Artichoke Pie. The artichokes are sautéed with cream to create a base for the pie that is then combined with fior di latte mozzarella. When these elements mix and bake together in our wood-fired Neapolitan pizza ovens, an entirely new flavor profile emerges, transporting you to Naples in a completely unique and delicious way.