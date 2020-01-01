Clinique

Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm

£23.00

Cleanse away the day with Clinique's Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, a lightweight cleanser that transforms from a solid balm to a liquid oil on contact. Suitable for all skin types, the non-greasy, non-drying cleanser works to quickly dissolve stubborn makeup from the face and eyes, including those with sunscreen, and leaves skin feeling thoroughly cleansed and clean. Rinses off to leave skin soft and purified. - K.N. Suitable for all skin types.