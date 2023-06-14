Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Vero Moda Curve
Tailored Suit Blazer Co-ord
£38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Acne Studios
Velvet Blazer
BUY
$720.00
$1200.00
Net-A-Porter
Aligne
Harrison Boxy Blazer
BUY
£149.00
Aligne
Sleeper
Flower Power Suit Jacket
BUY
£325.00
Liberty
Vero Moda
Petite Tailored Suit Blazer Co-ord In Bright Pink
BUY
£38.00
ASOS
More from Vero Moda Curve
Vero Moda Curve
Tailored Suit Shorts Co-ord
BUY
£26.00
ASOS
Vero Moda Curve
Rain Coat In Charcoal
BUY
£48.00
ASOS
Vero Moda Curve
Navy Celestial Pyjama Trousers
BUY
£22.00
New Look
Vero Moda Curve
Navy Star Satin Pyjama Shirt
BUY
£22.00
New Look
More from Outerwear
Vero Moda Curve
Tailored Suit Blazer Co-ord
BUY
£38.00
ASOS
Monki
Grid Checked Cropped Single-breasted Waistcoat
BUY
£35.00
Monki
ASOS DESIGN
Sequin Cape In Silver
BUY
$40.00
ASOS
Yitty
Bhm Headliner Jacket
BUY
$114.95
Fabletics
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted