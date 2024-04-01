Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Karen Millen
Tailored Italian Satin Bandeau Structured Bow Detail Midi Dress
$514.00
$206.00
Buy Now
Review It
At KAREN MILLEN
More from Karen Millen
Karen Millen
Leather Trench Belted Mac Midi Coat
BUY
$958.40
$1198.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Italian Satin Bandeau Structured Bow Detail Midi Dress
BUY
$206.00
$514.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Plus Size Stretch Jersey Sequin Mini Dress
BUY
$148.80
$186.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Drapey Ruched Jersey Rosette Midi Dress
BUY
$177.60
$222.00
KAREN MILLEN
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted