Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 32% Recycled Polyester, 61% Polyester, 7% Spandex Length: Below Waist Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Button Fit: Tailored Fit Cuff Type: No Cuff Garment Details: Flap Pocket Number of Pockets: 2 Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86172459 UPC: 196761006259 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-5993 Origin: Imported Description Conquer your day in style with this Tailored Blazer from Sergio Hudson x Target. Made from a soft fabric blend, this stylish blazer is designed in a tailored fit complete with a notched collar, two front flap pockets and six-button cuffs on the long sleeves. Boasting a classic black hue, it also features a below-waist length for versatile layering and styling. Known for his immaculate tailoring and jewel tone hues, Sergio Hudson brings his trademark glamour and technicolor elegance to Target for this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection. Combining flattering silhouettes with bold patterns, these pieces showcase the power and strength of femininity. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.