Tahoe Climate Beneficial Wool Throw

Our incredibly soft Tahoe Wool Blanket is inspired by those that have graced cabins and lodges in America for a century. The wool is washed and combed, and then sent to a dye house founded in 1869, where it is spun into thick, loosely twisted, high-gauge yarns. Under the direction of a fourth-generation weaver, these yarns are loomed into an heirloom-quality blanket with a loose weave, for warmth and amazing drape.