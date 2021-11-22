Arket

Taffeta Strap Dress

£89.00

A taffeta weave made of recycled polyester gives a voluminous drape to this dress. The fitted upper features bust darts and adjustable rouleau straps that ties at the back. The dress is cut to fall above the knee. Lining made of organic cotton. Concealed zip closure at the back Made from plastic waste, such as used PET bottles, recycled-polyester yarn helps reduce waste products and lessens the use of oil-based raw materials Organic cotton is cultivated and harvested from non-genetically modified plants, without the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides