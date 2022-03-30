ConcreteHomebyEmMae

Tabletop Fireplace

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

4oz Fire Pit, Fire Bowl, Housewarming Gift, Smores, Glamping, RV, Fireplace - Round White Sand This fire pit bowl is a great addition to the backyard patio cabin campground or vacation home. The fire pit is constructed from a custom blend of concrete and sealed in our exclusive concrete sealant for a durable, weather-resistant finish. Each fuel torch uses a fiberglass wick that does not burn down over time and can burn both oil and alcohol fuel. Learn more about the quality of our products on our website. What is included: Round concrete fire bowl 4 oz glass fueled chamber Stainless steel lid Rock or fire gladss Snuffing tool Fiberglass wicks Instruction manual Approximate Dimensions: 8 inches diameter by 3 inches tall Bowl Color: White Sand (Looking for another color? www.etsy.com/shop/concreteHomebyEmMae) Rock Type Available: Black lava rock, red lava rock, white marble, river rock, charcoal fire glass, clear fire glass, amber fire glass, ocean fire glass, sapphire fire glass, evergreen fire glass, gold fire glass, pink fire glass, red fire rock, or emerald fire diamonds. What fuel to use (Further instructions will be included): Outdoor use only Citronella Torch Fluid Traditional Tiki Torch Fuel Indoor and Outdoor Paraffin Lamp Oil Bio-ethanol Rubbing alcohol Denatured alcohol Isopropyl Alcohol Please see the instruction manual to ensure you are using safely. What's make ConcreteHome products unique? At ConcreteHome, I handcraft each bowl with care giving them unique characteristics. Each groove and concrete bubble adds to the natural look of the fire bowl. All bowls are then sealed in our exclusive sealant to ensure longevity and for better water resistance. Our sealant is made with a unique blend of road-grade concrete sealant, texturizers, and hand-dyed to give you a variety of color options. With this durable finish, these bowls can be left outdoors in the rain, however, it is recommended that they be stored indoors if not used for extended periods of time. Another unique feature ConcreteHome offers is a fiberglass wick. Unlike traditional cotton tiki torch wicks, fiberglass wicks do not deteriorate over time making them last longer! Purchase your customized fire bowl today and find out why others love their fire bowls!!