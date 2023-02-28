Bre Graham

Table For Two: Recipes For The Ones You Love

Table for Two is food writer Bre Graham's first cookbook, showcasing recipes to cook for the people you love. Food to make your heart beat faster, things to risk looking silly eating like spaghetti twirled straight from your fork onto your white t-shirt, super quick to whip up things, and alcohol-infused everything. These dishes are for the days when you want to set the table for two and focus on someone special. From uncomplicated-but-outstanding in Part I, to over-the-top-but-no-stress cooking in Part II, Table for Two helps you impress at breakfast, lunch, aperitivo, dinner, and dessert. With illustrated essays on topics like the simple pleasure of a delivery pizza, and breathtaking, multi-course menus catering for special occasions, Table for Two guides you through the moments you want to say: "I love you, let me feed you something that will make you feel good."