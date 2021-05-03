Coach

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 In Pillow Leather

$495.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

A modern take on an archival 1970s Coach design, the Tabby shoulder bag is crafted in smooth leather. Finished with Signature hardware for an iconic touch, the compact 26 features two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a short shoulder bag or wear crossbody. Snap closure Detachable short strap, detachable long strap 7 3/4"L short strap, 21 1/4"L long strap Inside zip and multifunction pockets Outside slip pocket 10 1/4" (W) x 6" (H) x 3" (D) Nappa leather and smooth leather Wipe clean Imported Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11970951