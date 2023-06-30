T3 Micro

T3 Micro Airebrush

$476.66

Interchangeable Design: Easily change blow dry air brush attachments for complete styling versatility. 2.5” Round Brush: For bold, voluminous looks. 3” Paddle brush: For sleek and straight looks. T3 IonFlow technology: Delivers an ion-enriched airstream and precise, digitally controlled heat for polished, frizz-free results. EvenStream Vents: Ensure even, consistent airflow and fast styling..SmoothGrip Bristles: For optimal tension and styling control..5 heat settings: For every hair type and texture. 3 speed settings: For maximum styling control..With 5 heat setting and 3 Speed settings Create up to 15 heat and speed combinations..CeraGloss ceramic surface: For smooth, shiny results.Volume Booster Switch: Boosts texture and volume.* Your blowout just got personal with the new T3 AireBrush Duo hot air brush. This Allure Best of Beauty winner takes your style from smooth and sleek to bouncy and wavy in one easy swap. Featuring an interchangeable brush design with two attachments and 15 heat and speed combinations for every hair type and texture. Choose the round brush attachment for bold, voluminous looks or the paddle brush attachment for sleek, straight results. Featuring a powerful built-in ion generator and a smart microchip, T3 IonFlow technology delivers an ion-enriched airstream and precise, digitally controlled heat for polished, frizz-free results. SmoothGrip Bristles deliver optimal tension and styling control for effortless styling, while CeraGloss ceramic surface imparts shine.