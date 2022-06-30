Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 37890993; Color Code: 021 As soft as your favorite lived-in t-shirt, this set of knit jersey pillowcases is so comfy with an ultra-cozy feel. In a heathered knit, they come in a range of muted tones that are perfect in any space. Pair it with more Urban Outfitters bedding essentials to create a cozy sleep space that’s uniquely you. Find it only at Urban Outfitters. Features - Essential pillowcase set in ultra-soft heathered jersey knit - Available in a range of heathered colors to mix and match with your favorite UO Home bedding pieces - UO exclusive Content + Care - Includes 2 pillowcases - Pillow inserts sold separately - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size - Dimensions: 20"l x 30"w