Drunk Elephant

T.l.c. Sukari Babyfacial 25% Aha + 2% Bha Mask

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

DryA pro-quality AHA/BHA facial that resurfaces to reveal greater clarity, improved skin texture and tone and a more youthful radiancethink of it as an extra nudge for stubborn, dull skin. Solutions for:- Dullness and uneven texture- Fine lines and wrinkles- Uneven skin tone and poresIf you want to know moreThis next-generation mask is an at-home facial that effectively yet gently exfoliates the pore lining and resurfaces by getting rid of built-up dead skin cells. With a whopping 25 percent AHA/two percent BHA blend of the dream team glycolic, tartaric, lactic, citric, and salicylicacids, this pro-quality formula dramatically smooths texture while minimizing the look of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles. Uniquely formulated with chickpea flour, pumpkin ferment, and a soothing antioxidant blend of matcha tea, milk thistle, and apple,Babyfacial™ delivers incredible brightening and enzymatic action, improves skins elastic feel, and reveals the look of a more even, radiant, baby-soft complexion.