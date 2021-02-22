Auden

T-back Bralette

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Wireless Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'7" Wireless bralette eliminates wire poke-through Lightly lined cups offer comfortable support Nylon and spandex blend lends softness and stretch Layers beneath tops and tanks for pretty detail Specifications Size: X Small Sizing: Womens Material: 91% Nylon, 9% Spandex Lining Fabric: Jersey Material Lining: 95% Cotton & 5% Spandex Features: Pullover Sheerness: Semi Opaque Pattern: Solid, No Pattern Applied Features: Lace Overlay Garment back type: Racer Bra cup construction details: Lightly Lined Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 79309456 UPC: 191905108387 Item Number (DPCI): 023-12-3903 Origin: Imported Description The T-Back Bralette from Auden™ gives your intimates drawer the delicate, feminine style you love. A bralette design with a wireless construction is perfect for more laid-back days, and you’ll love the comfort and ease of wear that comes along when you eliminate wire poke-through. Floral lace makes up the piece for a pretty look, extending slightly past the cups for more of a longline design, perfect to layer beneath your favorite drapey tees and tank tops. Lightly lined cups complete the piece, offering the support you need in relaxed style. Wireless Wireless design offers a comfortable fit If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.