Longevity Wines

Syrah – 2016

$28.00

At Longevity Wines

This is Longevity’s first Vintner Select Syrah. Expressive, mineral tinged cherry and blackberry scents, along with hints of smoky bacon, licorice and bright violet. Concentrated and energetic on the palate, offering juicy, spice-laced black and blue fruit flavors that put on weight and become sweeter with air. Closes very long and sweet, showing excellent clarity and cut on the minerally, youthfully tannic finish.