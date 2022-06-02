Roxy

Syncro Chest Zip Steamer Wetsuit

Features: Fabrics: StretchFlight 2 neoprene for increased warmth and comfort without sacrificing flexibility 24% less CO2 emissions per wetsuit Limestone-derivate eco-friendly neoprene made from scrap rubber tires and Bluesign® certified Thermal smoothie: Back Thermal lining: WarmFlight® thermal fleece lining [chest, sides and back] Seams: Triple glued and blind stitched [GBS] seams reduce sew-throughs and water entry Inside taping: StretchFlight tapes black on front, back and top legs Print placement may differ slightly Water-based glue used for lamination Recycled polyester and nylon used for linings Temperature: 13-18c / 55 - 64f This is a guide only: Weather, sensitivity to the cold and conditions on your local break will affect temperatures and choice of equipment Entry system: Chest zip entry system with SALMI #05 zip Supratex knee pads Durable construction Lightweight and flexible Glideskin neck seal 88% Recycled Polyester, 12% Elastane 3/2mm Syncro - Chest Zip Wetsuit for Women