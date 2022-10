Shiseido

Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation Spf 30

$47.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shiseido

A lightweight, hydrating, liquid foundation with medium-to-full coverage that uses Light-Adjusting Technology to visibly lift, refine, and smooth skin. We are experiencing manufacturing delays for this item. Please sign up to be notified when it's back in stock. We apologize for the inconvenience.