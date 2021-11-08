Staples by The Drop

Sylvie Double V-neck Textured Rib Cropped Sweater Tank

35% Acrylic, 35% Polyester, 30% Nylon Imported Machine Wash Staples by The Drop Models are 5'10"/178 cm and wearing a size S and XXL This top measures 16"/40.5 cm Fitted: snug fit, worn close to the body A chunky rib adds stylish substance to this essential cozy tank that is ready to layer under our Brigitte chunky cardigan or wear solo. The Drop is your inside source for must-have style inspiration from global influencers. Shop limited-edition collections and discover chic wardrobe essentials from Staples by the Drop. Look out for trend inspiration, exclusive brand collaborations, and expert styling tips from those in the know.