Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesBelts
Anthropologie

Sydney Belt Bag

$78.00
At Anthropologie
This modern belt bag keeps everything you need in one stylish, convenient place. Best of all? Its hands-free design lets you hail a cab or catch the train without the added fuss of a traditional shoulder bag.
Featured in 1 story
16 Products That Will Hide All Your Secrets
by Elizabeth Buxton