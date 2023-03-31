Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
KAVU
Switcher Sling Bag
$60.00
$29.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
Mansur Gavriel
Vegan Apple Leather Bucket Bag
BUY
$865.00
Mansur Gavriel
FP Movement
Ripstop Runner
BUY
$19.95
$38.00
Free People
KAVU
Switcher Sling Bag
BUY
$29.95
$60.00
Free People
Polène
Numéro Sept Mini
BUY
£320.00
Polène
More from KAVU
KAVU
Kavu Manastash Mini Duffle Bag
BUY
$25.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Cross-Body
Mansur Gavriel
Vegan Apple Leather Bucket Bag
BUY
$865.00
Mansur Gavriel
FP Movement
Ripstop Runner
BUY
$19.95
$38.00
Free People
KAVU
Switcher Sling Bag
BUY
$29.95
$60.00
Free People
Polène
Numéro Sept Mini
BUY
£320.00
Polène
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted