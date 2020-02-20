Ekouaer

Swimsuit Shirt Dress

$25.99

95%rayon 5%spandex 【High Quality】Made of soft and breathable material and lightweight, keeps you cool on hot days 【Fashion Design】Button Down Design and side split on asymmetrical hem, makes you sexy and hot 【Delicate Design】Featured roll-up Long sleeves, loose design can perfectly protect your skin Clothes Match】Can be used as a casual shirt or cover up, best match for bikini or any summer shorts Occasion】Suitable for beach, party, daily wear, swimming pool, great choice for your vacation