Katin

Swim Waterman Swim Short

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 68411867; Color Code: 072 Nylon swim shorts by Katin with a flap pocket at the side and topped with a logo patch accent. Fitted with an adjustable tie closure at the front. Content + Care - 100% Nylon - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model is 6’1” and wearing size Medium - Measurements taken from size Medium - Rise: 9” - Inseam: 8” - Leg opening: 10.5”