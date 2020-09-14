Aleye & Co

Sweet Suburban Cleanser

$18.00

BACKORDER SALE: IF YOUR ORDER WAS PLACED DURING THE BACKORDER SALE, AYELE'S NORMAL PROCESSING TIMEFRAME DOES NOT APPLY TO YOUR ORDER FOR THE ITEM YOU HAVE PURCHASED IS PRE-SALE AND WILL SHIP AFTER SEPT. 10TH. Due to Covid-19, product will not arrive in original packaging listed due to bottle supplier scarcity of bottles. Lime, grapefruit and ginger extracts combine to provide the skin with antioxidant protection, minimize the look of pores and aid in fading acne scars. Great for normal, combination and oily skin types. No synthetics, perfumes, preservatives, or harmful chemicals. A wonderful base for herbs and essential oils. Environmentally friendly and biodegradable. Available in 4oz KEY INGREDIENTS: Grapefruit: Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, grapefruit extract applied topically can provide an array of anti-aging benefits like evening skin tone and fighting off free radicals. When eaten, it provides the body with important nutrients essential for healthy skin. Ginger: The antioxidants present in ginger increases collagen production, reduce skin damage, and inflammation. Ingredients: Citric Acid, Grapefruit Extract, Grapefruit Seed Extract, Plantaserve E, Lime Extract, Ginger Extract, Lavender, Distilled Water, Castor Oil, Olive Oil and Unscented Argan oil. Shelf Life 8-12 months HOW TO USE: Combine 2-3 pumps in your hand with water and work into a rich lather and wash face for 1 minute. Rinse off and pat dry.