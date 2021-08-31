Drunk Elephant

Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream

Drunk Elephant is exclusive to MECCA The MECCA view: Sweet Pitti™ Deodorant Cream has been formulated to soothe the delicate underarm area, while keeping odour at bay. It features a skin-friendly pH of 4.0 and is free from baking soda, essential oils and aluminium-derived ingredients. A blend of mandelic acid and absorbent arrowroot eliminate stubborn odour-causing bacteria while absorbing any excess moisture from the skin. Key ingredients: Mandelic acid: water and lipid-soluble it is an excellent killer of odor-causing bacteria. Arrowroot powder: a super-absorbent powder derived from the roots of the arrowroot plant. Shea butter: emollient rich and offers skin-barrier protection. Marula oil: is super-absorbable and rejuvenates skin for a youthful glow. Mongongo oil: is a soothing and super-moisturizing oil. Baobab seed oil: intensely moisturizing for skin. Made without: Sulfates, silicones, essential oils, fragrance, dyes and drying alcohols.